NC Democrats Wrap Up Defend Choice Week of Action

July 20, 2022

Over the past week, the North Carolina Democratic Party participated in the Defend Choice Week of Action as part of a national push to mobilize supporters and engage voters in North Carolina and across the country to call out Republicans for opposing abortion rights, highlight what is at stake in November, and organize to elect Democrats up and down the ballot as the backstop to protecting abortion rights.

Throughout the week of action, Democrats in North Carolina held press conferences in Raleigh, Charlotte and Greensboro in addition to a Roe v. Wade Day of Action phone bank to engage supporters and mobilize voters ahead of this November.

From the top-ticket U.S. Senate race down the ballot, organizing to elect Democrats is critical to protecting abortion rights in North Carolina amid Ted Budd and North Carolina Republicans’ current efforts to ban abortion in our state with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.

Democrats on Thursday are releasing a new television ad in North Carolina to attack Republicans about abortion and recruit volunteers to help with a national campaign. The DNC’s ad, called “They Said It Themselves,” focuses on Republicans’ public comments about abortion rights and promotes a website called DefendChoice.org to recruit volunteers to help with organizing the promotion of abortion rights and contact voters… DNC’s ad buys based on Defend Choice Week of Action promote a path for residents in North Carolina to volunteer. The DNC also launched digital display ads on the websites of more than 20 lifestyle publications and held a volunteer kickoff event coordinated by the DNC’s national distributed organizing team.