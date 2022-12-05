  1. Select a City
NC GOP Silent On Trump's Call To "Terminate" The U.S. Constitution

December 5, 2022

As Donald Trump suggested terminating the United States Constitution over the weekend, the silence from North Carolina Republicans proves just how tight a grasp the defeated former president has on his MAGA party.

“Mark Robinson, Phil Berger, Tim Moore, and every elected official took an oath to protect the constitution,” said NCDP spokesperson Kate Frauenfelder. “This antidemocratic statement and direct attack on our constitution from their party leader should be condemned without question.”

