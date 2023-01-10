Government and Politics

January 10, 2023

What: 2023 NC State Employees’ Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Program and John R. Larkins Award Ceremony

When: Friday, January 13, 2023 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: In-Person: First Baptist Church, 99 North Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27603

Live Stream: Watch live or later upon demand via State Employees' Martin Luther King Jr Holiday Observance Program & John R. Larkins Award Ceremony - YouTube

Keynote Speaker:

Michael Regan, Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and former Secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality

Background

Governor Roy Cooper and the NC Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission invite all to the annual NC State Employees’ Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Program and John R. Larkins Award Ceremony. The theme for this year’s event is derived from one of Dr. King’s most notable quotes: “We must come to see that the end we seek is a society at peace with itself, a society that can live with its conscience.”

The 2023 John R. Larkins Award will be presented during the ceremony to honor a state employee who demonstrates extraordinary commitment to equality in the workplace and dedication to improving local communities through volunteerism and community service.

Attendees are welcome to join the ceremony in-person or watch via live stream.

Monday, January 16, 2023, is the federal holiday that honors Dr. King and is widely recognized as a day of service. For volunteer opportunities in North Carolina, visit VolunteerNC for a special list of Martin Luther King, Jr. service activities, including virtual and at-home tasks to assist nonprofits. You may also reach out to local organizations in your community for ways to help.