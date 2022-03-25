NCDOA to Host Virtual Panel Discussion on Obstacles and Opportunities for NC Women

Government and Politics

March 25, 2022

Event celebrates Women’s History Month while addressing issues impacting NC women and families

Raleigh, NC – In conjunction with Women’s History Month, the NC Department of Administration’s Council for Women & Youth Involvement will host a virtual panel discussion next week to address several key issues impacting North Carolina women.

Moderated by NCDOA Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell, the “Obstacles and Opportunities for NC Women” panel discussion will feature four prominent North Carolina leaders in the judicial, educational and non-profit sectors who will address employment, wages, health care, political participation, educational and business opportunities. The virtual discussion, which begins at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 29, is open to the public, but advance registration is required.

“As the backbone for many of our families, churches, schools and communities, it is important that we celebrate the women who have paved the way for younger generations in our country while also addressing issues that continue to affect women in our state,” said Secretary Cashwell. “It will take all of us pulling in the same direction to achieve better outcomes for our women and families.”

Panelists for the “Obstacles and Opportunities for NC Women” discussion include:

- North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls

- Associate Professor Dr. Jada Brooks of The University of North Carolina School of Nursing

- Lyric Thompson, Policy & Advocacy Director for the International Center for Research on Women

- Adrienne Spinner, State Organizing Director for the NC Housing Coalition

The leaders will discuss challenges and opportunities for growth on various issues underscored in the four part Status of Women in North Carolina report series commissioned by the Council for Women & Youth Involvement in coordination with the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. The reports, released over the last four years, offer county-by-county data, examining the overall well-being of women across the state. The first report on Employment and Earnings was released in 2018, followed by the report on Health and Wellness in 2019 and Political Participation in 2020. The fourth and final report on Poverty and Opportunity was released on March 25, 2022.

The panel discussion is free and open to the public, but participants should register in advance. For registration and more information, see the NCDOA website.

About NCDOA and the NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement

The N.C. Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved. NCDOA’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement division advises the governor, state legislators and state leaders on issues that impact women and youth.