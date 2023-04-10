Government and Politics

April 10, 2023

NCDP Chair Anderson Clayton and Collette Alston, President of the African American Caucus of the North Carolina Democratic Party stand with Tennessee House Representatives Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson in their fight for the preservation of democracy, oppose their expulsions, and call for their re-appointment.

“Far too often, marginalized communities are left behind in the legislative process. Legislators like “The Tennessee Three” who advocate for the advancement of their constituents are the cornerstone of real democracy. The expulsion of the two Black members of those three stifles at least 130,000 voters in heavily Black districts who are left without representation currently. We call for their swift re-appointment so they can get back to representing the best interests of their constituents, including taking common sense steps on gun safety.”