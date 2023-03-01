NCDP Celebrates Women's History Month

Government and Politics

March 1, 2023

To mark the start of Women’s History Month, NCDP Chairwoman Anderson Clayton released the following statement:

“During Women’s History Month, we honor and celebrate the women who have led North Carolina and the nation in the fight for equality and justice, and continue to shape its future. From Dr. Charlotte Hawkins Brown, to Eva Clayton, Bev Purdue, Kay Hagan, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, and countless others, we must continue to walk down the path they paved and work to ensure future generations of women and girls can thrive. North Carolina Democrats stand on the shoulders of all the Tar Heel women who have made sacrifices in pursuit of change and boundless opportunity for all people. May we know them. May we love them. May we elect more of them.”