  1. Select a City
  2. Durham, NC
  3. News
  4. NCDP Chair On Medicaid Expansion
Edit

NCDP Chair On Medicaid Expansion

Share

Government and Politics

March 2, 2023

Following news that a deal to expand Medicaid has been reached, North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton released this statement:

“Expanding Medicaid is the difference between being able to afford to go to the doctor and putting off life-saving care, between throwing our rural hospitals a financial lifeline and throwing away health care access for small towns across North Carolina. Thanks to Governor Cooper and Democrats’ relentless fight to make Medicaid expansion a reality, hundreds of thousands of working people across the Tar Heel State will finally be able to access the affordable care they deserve. Let’s get it done.”

COVID-19 Resources

Coronavirus Resource Guide Preppers Guide
In and Around Durham, NC
   Apple Picking    Corn Mazes    Pumpkin Picking    Halloween Events    Restaurants    Movie Times    Car Deals and Guide    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Coffee Spots    Parks