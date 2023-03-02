NCDP Chair On Medicaid Expansion

Government and Politics

March 2, 2023

Following news that a deal to expand Medicaid has been reached, North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton released this statement:

“Expanding Medicaid is the difference between being able to afford to go to the doctor and putting off life-saving care, between throwing our rural hospitals a financial lifeline and throwing away health care access for small towns across North Carolina. Thanks to Governor Cooper and Democrats’ relentless fight to make Medicaid expansion a reality, hundreds of thousands of working people across the Tar Heel State will finally be able to access the affordable care they deserve. Let’s get it done.”