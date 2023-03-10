Government and Politics

March 10, 2023

Today, FOX8 reported on resurfaced comments by North Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson calling the transgender “movement” “full of the spirit of the antichrist.” North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton released the following statement in response:

“This is yet another disturbing instance of the Lieutenant Governor’s hateful rhetoric that hurts LGBTQ+ North Carolinians and threatens the state’s economic future. Instead of focusing on the biggest issues facing families like lowering costs or expanding health care access, Robinson continues to prioritize job-killing culture wars for the purpose of partisan divisiveness.”

FOX8: Transgender ‘movement’ is ‘of the antichrist’ Robinson says in resurfaced 2021 sermon

A recent podcast appearance brought an old clip of North Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor back to the forefront just before he appeared at high-profile speaking engagements as North Carolina’s highest-ranking Republican.

Lt. Gov. Robinson appeared on “The Manhood Hour” with Sebastian Gorka, former deputy assistant to President Trump, on Feb. 15, in an episode entitled “Being victimized does not make you a victim,” a quote from Robinson said during the episode.

“I think the ‘red-pilling,’ the wake-up moment, for tens if not hundreds of millions of Americans is this transgender extremism,” Gorka says as a lead-in to playing a clip of Robinson speaking at a church event in August 2021 in Raleigh. The host doesn’t offer context on-air beyond praising it as his “favorite” clip that he’s played on his podcast.

At the top of the clip, which is from part of a sermon where he discussed what he believed he wasn’t supposed to say as a politician, Robinson said, “I’m not supposed to say this but there are only two genders. Only man and woman.”

“The transgender movement in this country, if there’s a movement in this country that is demonic and that is full of the spirit of the antichrist, it is the transgender movement.”

Gorka quips about the off-the-cuff nature of the speech, and Robinson responds, “That was straight from the heart. That was straight off God’s plate. We don’t back up from those words at all because, you know, I have a higher calling than serving in public office.”



