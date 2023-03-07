NCDP Chair Statement Ahead Of Governor Cooper's State Of The State

Government and Politics

March 7, 2023

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton released the following statement:

“Thanks to Governor Cooper’s leadership, North Carolina’s future is brighter than ever. He has led our state through unprecedented challenges and now as we look toward a once-in–a-generation opportunity to invest in our communities – from small towns to urban centers — Governor Cooper has laid out a clear vision.

“He has worked to secure our future by investing in critical infrastructure like clean water and high-speed internet, leading the transition to a clean energy economy and creating thousands of jobs, and working across the aisle to expand Medicaid and raise teacher pay. As job-killing culture wars raged and sought to divide us, Governor Cooper stood strong to protect our freedoms and ensure North Carolina is welcoming to all.

“Moving forward, it is critical that we remain focused on doing what’s best for working families. That means doing more to invest in our public schools and make sure our students are prepared for the jobs of the future, working to create safer communities in the face of senseless gun violence, and building resilient communities as the realities of climate change impact our state. Working together, we can seize this historic moment to invest in communities so that they can thrive – not just survive.”