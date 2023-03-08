NCDP Congratulates Dobson Town Commissioners Walter White And Wayne Atkins On Their Re-Election

Government and Politics

March 8, 2023

Yesterday, Commissioner Walter White and Commissioner Wayne Atkins were re-elected to their seats on the Dobson Town Commission. NCDP Chair Anderson Clayton released the following statement:

“Congratulations to Commissioners White and Atkins on their re-election and thank you to Chairwoman Belle and the Surry County Democratic Party for all their hard work getting out the vote for the first municipal election of 2023. This win is emblematic of what Democrats can do in rural North Carolina when we come together behind qualified candidates and organize our own backyards. We will continue to push the margins and build up Democratic infrastructure from the ground up in every corner of this state.”