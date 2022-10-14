NCDP Continues “This Budd’s Not For You” Tour in Greenville with Press Conference on Congressman Budd’s Failure To Stand Up For North Carolina Farmers

Government and Politics

October 14, 2022

“In his business and in Congress, Congressman Budd shortchanged farmers and turned his back on them.”

Today, NCDP Chair Dr. Bobbie Richardson held a press conference alongside HD-9 Rep. Brian Farkas, Pitt County Democratic Party Chair Charles McLawhorn, and farm advocate Ken Cooper to hold U.S. Senate candidate Congressman Ted Budd accountable for his record of failing farmers and the need to elect a Senator who will put North Carolina’s agriculture industry first.

“We’re here today right next door to the Pitt County Farmers’ Market where I’ve spent many weekends talking to farmers and hearing their stories – hearing the issues they are facing – as they do one of the most critical jobs in our entire state and our entire country,” said HD-9 Representative Brian Farkas. “That’s why it is so critically important that we elect leaders, not only to Raleigh, but to Washington that will put Eastern North Carolina farmers first. I know Cheri Beasley will do just that. Agriculture is North Carolina’s largest industry and a vital part of our nation’s economy. Cheri will work to strengthen and grow opportunities for North Carolina farmers by supporting policies that address the challenges and uncertainty they face.”

“I grew up working on a farm from the time I was a child to the time I was a teenager – like most children of farm families in Pitt County. On both sides of my family, I come from five generations of farmers. Agricultural policy and nutrition program have always been vital to American life,” said Pitt County Democratic Party Chair Charles McLawhorn. “Ted Budd and his family filed bankruptcy for his company after doing business with farmers, but before they filed, they took out $10 million and put it in their pockets, while they stuck farmers for $50 million. I’m sure that a lot of those farmers couldn’t afford to be stuck.”

“As an advocate for North Carolina farmers, I can understand the ramifications of Congressman Budd’s record and how his time in Washington has actually been harmful to North Carolina’s farmers across the state,” said Kenneth Cooper, farm advocate. “If he had his way, North Carolina farmers – especially farmers of color – would have been shortchanged and without access to valuable capital they need to keep their farms running. Truly, he has shown that he is willing to abandon North Carolina farmers if it benefits him politically. He is out of step with North Carolina and will only do further harm if elected to the United State Senate.”

“When Congressman Budd’s family company went bankrupt, they paid themselves $10 million and screwed farmers and others out of $50 million. But that’s not all. In Congress, Budd has continued to vote against the best interests of farmers. In 2018, he opposed the Farm Bill, failing North Carolina farmers who needed easier access to capital and support to stay operational,” said NCDP Chair Dr. Bobbie Richardson. “In his business and in Congress, Congressman Budd shortchanged farmers and turned his back on them. The bottom line: Congressman Budd always looks out for himself, not North Carolinians.”