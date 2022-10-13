NCDP Continues “This Budd’s Not For You” Tour in Lumberton with Press Conference on Congressman Budd’s Record Voting Against Lowering Health Care Costs

Government and Politics

October 13, 2022

Today in Lumberton, NCDP Chair Dr. Bobbie Richardson hosted a press conference alongside NC-7 candidate Rep. Charles Graham, NC HD-47 candidate Charles Townsend, SD-24 candidate Darrel BJ Gibson, Jr., and Dr. Gracie Galloway to hold U.S. Senate candidate Congressman Ted Budd accountable for his record opposing lowering health care costs for working families.

“Congressman Budd doesn’t care about making health care more affordable and North Carolinians certainly can’t count on a Senator that consistently goes to bat for big drug companies. Despite six years in Congress, Congressman Budd has only fought for his own interests at the expense of our families,” said North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Dr. Bobbie Richardson.

“We need folks to go to Washington that want to find solutions. But Republicans like Congressman Budd would rather be a part of the problem. And he has a voting record to prove it. He voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act and seeks to limit regulations on health care, all the while he has received donations from Big Pharma. He repeatedly voted against protections for those with pre-existing conditions. And just this year, he voted against reducing the cost of insulin, which would have capped the cost of insulin at $35. This Budd is not for North Carolina,” said NC-7 candidate Rep. Charles Graham.

“We need leaders in Raleigh and Washington who will fight for the future of our community, including expanding access to affordable health care and lowering the costs of prescription drugs. While Congressman Budd has been all talk, no action, Cheri Beasley will fight for the people. She knows that all too often people are splitting pills or rationing their insulin because they can’t afford not to,” said SD-24 candidate Darrel BJ Gibson, Jr.

“Health care is a fundamental right and Congressman Budd has done everything he can to make it more expensive and less accessible. We need someone in the Senate who will fight to lower drug costs – not vote to keep padding the pockets of pharmaceutical companies. We need someone in the Senate who will protect people with pre-existing conditions – not make it easier for insurance companies to charge them more. We need Cheri Beasley in the U.S. Senate who will work to lower costs and do what’s right for North Carolinians young and old to get the medical care they need,” said NC HD-47 candidate Charles Townsend.

“I am a healthcare provider in North Carolina and my patient population is primarily the underserved and the uninsured. The Republicans would put Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security on the chopping block. They’ve already said that they will. If you like your Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security, vote for Charles Graham and Cheri Beasley,” said Dr. Gracie Galloway.



