NCDP Elects New Party Chair, Announces 2023-2025 Party Leadership

Government and Politics

February 13, 2023

Saturday, at the semi-annual State Executive Committee (SEC) Meeting of the North Carolina Democratic Party, North Carolina Democrats elected Anderson Clayton to serve as state party chair.

“I want to thank my fellow SEC members and North Carolina Democrats across the state for trusting me to lead our party as we prepare for the 2023 and 2024 elections,” said Chair Anderson Clayton. “I ran for Chair because I believe that we can build a brighter future for NCDP from the ground up, and I can’t wait to get to work.”

“With so much at stake in 2023 and 2024, we are proud to have Anderson lead the NCDP team,” said NCDP Interim Executive Director Lillian Taylor. “We look forward to getting back to work with Democrats across the state to strengthen our party infrastructure and elect candidates who will stand up for our shared values.”

North Carolina Democrats also elected a diverse leadership team:

Jonah Garson, First Vice-Chair

Dr. Kimberly Hardy, Second Vice-Chair

Elijah King, Third Vice-Chair

Melvin Williams, Secretary



