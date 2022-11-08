NCDP Statement Congratulating NC-01's Representative-Elect Don Davis

Government and Politics

November 8, 2022

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Dr. Bobbie Richardson has released the following statement on Representative-Elect Don Davis winning in North Carolina’s 1st U.S. House District:

“As a veteran, educator, minister, and dedicated public servant, Don Davis has long served as an advocate for the residents of Eastern North Carolina in Snow Hill and Raleigh. Now, he will do the same in Washington – bringing rural North Carolina values to Congress and fighting for the working families of the 1st District. We know that he will carry on the legacy of his predecessor, Congressman Butterfield, with pride and we are excited for him to craft his own legacy of strength and diligence for the betterment of North Carolina.”