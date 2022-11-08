NCDP Statement Congratulating NC-06's Representative Kathy Manning

Government and Politics

November 8, 2022

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Dr. Bobbie Richardson has released the following statement on Representative Kathy Manning winning her re-election campaign in North Carolina’s 6th U.S. House District:

“Congresswoman Kathy Manning has spent the last 30 years bringing people together to solve problems in her community – she truly stands as a pillar of her community and a powerful leader for the people of North Carolina. We are proud that she has been re-elected to Congress and we know her win is well-deserved. Her career in service will continue as she continues to advocate for equal economic opportunity, good paying jobs, accessible and affordable health care, and a quality education for all North Carolinians. We know that she will remain resolute in this fight for a better North Carolina and continue to provide the quality representation the people of the 6th District deserve.”