NCDP Statement Congratulating NC-12's Representative Alma Adams

November 8, 2022

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Dr. Bobbie Richardson has released the following statement on Representative Alma Adams winning her re-election campaign in North Carolina’s 12th U.S. House District:

“Hats off to Congresswoman Alma Adams who has been a steadfast champion for North Carolinians in NC-12, working to expand health care, securing game-changing funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and dedicating her career to fighting for a better future for the next generation. With her depth of knowledge and experience, North Carolina is lucky to have her advocating for our best interests in Washington.”