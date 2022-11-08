  1. Select a City
  2. Brevard, NC
  3. News
  4. NCDP Statement Congratulating NC-14's R…
Edit

NCDP Statement Congratulating NC-14's Representative-Elect Jeff Jackson

Share

Government and Politics

November 8, 2022

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Dr. Bobbie Richardson has released the following statement on Representative-Elect Jeff Jackson winning in North Carolina’s newly-drawn 14th U.S. House District:

“As a veteran, former assistant district attorney, and current member of the Army National Guard and State Senate, Jeff Jackson has a proven career of service to his community, his state, and his country – and now he will continue that service in Congress. He stands tall in North Carolina as a pillar of the strength and integrity that exemplifies Democratic values and has fought tirelessly to fund our public schools, reform our criminal justice system, and foster a North Carolina that works better for all of its residents. We are proud to have him represent our state and our values in Washington.”

COVID-19 Resources

Coronavirus Resource Guide Preppers Guide
In and Around Brevard, NC
   Restaurants    Movie Times    Car Deals and Guide    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Historical Markers    Coffee Spots    EV Charging Stations    Parks