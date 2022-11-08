NCDP Statement Congratulating NC-14's Representative-Elect Jeff Jackson

Government and Politics

November 8, 2022

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Dr. Bobbie Richardson has released the following statement on Representative-Elect Jeff Jackson winning in North Carolina’s newly-drawn 14th U.S. House District:

“As a veteran, former assistant district attorney, and current member of the Army National Guard and State Senate, Jeff Jackson has a proven career of service to his community, his state, and his country – and now he will continue that service in Congress. He stands tall in North Carolina as a pillar of the strength and integrity that exemplifies Democratic values and has fought tirelessly to fund our public schools, reform our criminal justice system, and foster a North Carolina that works better for all of its residents. We are proud to have him represent our state and our values in Washington.”