Government and Politics

November 11, 2022

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Dr. Bobbie Richardson has released the following statement on Cheri Beasley’s U.S. Senate campaign:

“Congratulations to Cheri Beasley on running a hard-fought campaign centered on the challenges facing North Carolinians. Her historic candidacy inspired millions of voters to use their voice in our democracy and we are eternally grateful that she had the courage to lend her own to this race.”