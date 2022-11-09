  1. Select a City
  2. Apex, NC
  3. News
  4. NCDP Statement on Democrats Protecting …
Edit

NCDP Statement on Democrats Protecting Governor Cooper's Veto Power

Share

Government and Politics

November 9, 2022

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Dr. Bobbie Richardson released the following statement on the North Carolina Democrats holding strong and protecting Governor Cooper’s veto power:

“Today, North Carolina voters have rejected the attempts of North Carolina Republicans to consolidate power and take our state backward. North Carolinians see a stronger future for our state when Democrats have a seat at the decision-making table. Our democracy thrives when we work together to enact common-sense solutions that better the lives of all North Carolinians. North Carolina Democrats are committed to pursuing bipartisan solutions and advancing our policies to expand Medicaid, fully fund our public schools, and foster a stronger, more resilient economy.”

COVID-19 Resources

Coronavirus Resource Guide Preppers Guide
In and Around Apex, NC
   Restaurants    Movie Times    Car Deals and Guide    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Historical Markers    Coffee Spots    EV Charging Stations    Parks