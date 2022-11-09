NCDP Statement on Democrats Protecting Governor Cooper's Veto Power

Government and Politics

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Dr. Bobbie Richardson released the following statement on the North Carolina Democrats holding strong and protecting Governor Cooper’s veto power:

“Today, North Carolina voters have rejected the attempts of North Carolina Republicans to consolidate power and take our state backward. North Carolinians see a stronger future for our state when Democrats have a seat at the decision-making table. Our democracy thrives when we work together to enact common-sense solutions that better the lives of all North Carolinians. North Carolina Democrats are committed to pursuing bipartisan solutions and advancing our policies to expand Medicaid, fully fund our public schools, and foster a stronger, more resilient economy.”