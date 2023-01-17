  1. Select a City
NCDP Statement On Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Government and Politics

January 17, 2023

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Bobbie Richardson released the following statement commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day:

“Today we commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., reflect on his teachings, and applaud the impact and change that Dr. King enacted. Dr. King dedicated his life to making a nation where neighbors help each other, communities thrive, and equal opportunity is promised to every person in America. However, we must not merely acknowledge this day – work is left to be done.”

“Dr. King’s legacy calls us to be visionaries. Visionaries to see and change our communities, our state, and this country. Dr. King demanded change. His perseverance led him to the ‘mountaintop’ where he saw the potential to form a perfect union and, with great determination, work together to better the lives of others. I urge my fellow North Carolinians to take up the  mantle of Dr. King, continue to fight against all forms of discrimination, and envision a brighter future for all.”

