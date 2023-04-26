NCDP Statement on Mike Pence's Stop at UNC-Chapel Hill

Government and Politics

April 26, 2023

Ahead of Mike Pence’s visit to UNC-Chapel Hill today, North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton released the following statement:

“Mike Pence is bringing his commitment to championing the MAGA agenda to North Carolina after doubling down on his pledge to gut Social Security and Medicare and banning abortion nationwide before many women even know they’re pregnant. But Pence’s shadow 2024 campaign has no place in our state, where hardworking North Carolinians would be decimated under the extreme agenda Pence is pushing.”

Here’s what you need to know about Mike Pence’s extreme agenda even further:

Pence was the first Republican to call for a national abortion ban after Roe was overturned, endorsed an extreme national ban that bans abortion before many women even know they’re pregnant, and says the “greatest accomplishment” of the Trump-Pence administration was appointing the justices who voted to overturn Roe.

Every year they were in office, Mike Pence stood behind Donald Trump’s budget proposals that called to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare. Now, he’s repeatedly calling to privatize Social Security and has repeatedly called to “replace the New Deal programs,” like Social Security.

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton will be also be speaking at the UNC College Democrats rally in Chapel Hill tonight at 6 p.m.