Government and Politics

June 28, 2022

North Carolina Democratic Party Spokesperson Ellie Dougherty released the following statement on Republican Congressman Greg Murphy’s (NC-03) tweet, which stated ‘No one forces anyone to have sex,’ following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade:

“Congressman Greg Murphy’s comments are disgusting, wrong and shameful, but this is just the latest of the NC GOP’s attempts to excuse their extreme anti-choice agenda, including from their own U.S. Senate nominee Congressman Ted Budd, that supports abortion bans with no exceptions for rape or incest. North Carolinians deserve answers. North Carolina Republicans should denounce Murphy’s disgraceful comments and let North Carolinians know where they stand on abortion exceptions for rape and incest.”