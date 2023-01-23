  1. Select a City
NCDP Statement On Roe v. Wade Anniversary

Government and Politics

January 23, 2023

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Bobbie Richardson released the following statement on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

“Today marks 50 years since Roe v. Wade and the first anniversary where its protections are no longer the law of the land. While abortion remains safe and legal in North Carolina, Republicans have already set their intentions on further restrictions and embraced divisive politicians who demean women and call abortion a ‘scourge.’ This year we won’t be celebrating, instead we will be standing together as North Carolinians to protect our future and ensure everyone has the freedom to make their own health care decisions.”

