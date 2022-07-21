NCDP Welcomes Vice President Harris Back to Charlotte

Government and Politics

July 21, 2022

North Carolina Democratic Party (NCDP) Chair Bobbie Richardson released the following statement welcoming Vice President Kamala Harris to Charlotte today, where the Vice President will discuss reproductive rights with state legislators and highlight the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to provide affordable, high-speed internet:

“We are thrilled to welcome Vice President Harris back to Charlotte today. Across the country, reproductive rights are on the line this November, including in North Carolina. The Vice President knows that from the top-ticket U.S. Senate race to protecting Governor Cooper’s veto, electing Democrats this November is critical to protecting access to abortion in in our state.

“In December, Vice President Harris visited Charlotte to highlight the benefits of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Today, we are grateful that the implementation of the infrastructure bill is in full-swing, lowering costs for North Carolinians, and helping to expand access to affordable, high-speed internet in North Carolina.

“While there’s more work to do, President Biden and Vice President Harris are leading our state and our country towards progress. We’re grateful for their leadership and investment in North Carolina.”