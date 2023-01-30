NCDP Welcomes Vice President Harris to Raleigh

Government and Politics

January 30, 2023

North Carolina Democratic Party (NCDP) Chair Bobbie Richardson released the following statement ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ event in Raleigh today, where she will discuss the Biden-Harris administration’s investments in small businesses:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Vice President Harris back to Raleigh today to discuss the Biden-Harris administration’s work to invest in North Carolina’s small businesses. Thanks to the support of the Biden-Harris administration, the last two years have been the strongest on record for new small business applications, with more than 10 million applications across the country. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the heart of what keeps America competitive. Democrats are committed to continuing to invest in our small businesses because we understand that when they do well, our economy does too.”