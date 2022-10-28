Government and Politics

NCGOP Condemns Governor Cooper and Democrats for Racist Ad Against NC House Candidate Brian Echevarria

RALEIGH, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper appeared in a false attack ad targeting Republican NC House 73 candidate Brian Echevarria.

The ad was paid for by the campaign of Democrat NC House 73 candidate Diamond Staton-Williams, a radical Democrat endorsed by the far-left Progressive Caucus of the N.C. Democratic Party, and features Governor Roy Cooper serving as a shill while depictions of Mr. Echevarria 'mugshots' falsely present the mixed-race Republican as a criminal. The 'mugshot' graphics are fake, as Mr. Echevarria has never been arrested.

"You want to know where I see racism? I see it in the leadership of the Democrat Party," exclaimed NC House 73 candidate Brian Echevarria in reaction to the racist ad. Continuing:

"Out of all the ideas to campaign on, they have to pretend I'm a criminal. How original is that? 'Let's take a man who is Black and Hispanic, who's never been arrested, let's make fake mugshots!' 'Let's pretend and let's project that he's a criminal when he has never had that kind of run in with the law!' The idea that Governor Cooper, the seat of authority in our state, would come on and endorse outright lies and stand behind a fake mugshot of a Black, Hispanic male really shows his true colors."

There is no doubt that if the roles were reversed Democrats, including Governor Roy Cooper and the media, would be howling from the rooftops for Republicans to condemn such an ad.

The NCGOP stands with Mr. Echevarria and condemns these dirty attempts by Governor Cooper and Democrats to smear a strong Family First advocate for Cabarrus County with false attack ads. We invite the voters of NC House District 73 to reject such dishonest campaign tactics and return strong Republican representation to the N.C. General Assembly.