Government and Politics

March 14, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. – Today's hearing of Harper v. Hall at the North Carolina Supreme Court offers a chance to restore the constitutional order after years of progressive activist judges subverting that order to personal political agendas.

The People of North Carolina rejected the Democrats' unconstitutional activism at the ballot box in 2022, electing a conservative majority to our State's highest court by the largest margins of victory for any statewide race. Instead of honoring the will of the people, the radical Democrat justices of the former court thumbed their noses at the People of North Carolina during a lame duck session by rushing these cases in support of their preferred partisan outcomes.

"This case is about righting the egregious wrongs committed by an out of control court and reestablishing the proper constitutional roles of our three branches of government when it comes to legislative redistricting," stated NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley. "The People of North Carolina deserve to know their judiciary, and our elections, follow the constitution - not Democrat schemes to force their radical agenda despite losses at the ballot box."