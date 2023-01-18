Government and Politics

January 18, 2023

NCGOP Statement on Josh Stein's Unsurprising Announcement

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley gave the following statement in reaction to Attorney General Josh Stein's announcement of candidacy for the 2024 gubernatorial election:

"North Carolina families need a Governor who will fight for them - not the woke left. We need a Governor who will focus on building a thriving economy, making sure our kids have the opportunity for a world-class education, and putting families first.

Josh Stein is not that man. He's built his entire career advancing the priorities of the progressive left and enabling Democrats' radical agenda - clearly the wrong choice for the Old North State in 2024."