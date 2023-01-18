  1. Select a City
  2. Raleigh, NC
  3. News
  4. NCGOP Statement on Josh Stein's Unsurpr…
Edit

NCGOP Statement on Josh Stein's Unsurprising Announcement

Share

Government and Politics

January 18, 2023

NCGOP Statement on Josh Stein's Unsurprising Announcement

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley gave the following statement in reaction to Attorney General Josh Stein's announcement of candidacy for the 2024 gubernatorial election:

"North Carolina families need a Governor who will fight for them - not the woke left. We need a Governor who will focus on building a thriving economy, making sure our kids have the opportunity for a world-class education, and putting families first.

Josh Stein is not that man. He's built his entire career advancing the priorities of the progressive left and enabling Democrats' radical agenda - clearly the wrong choice for the Old North State in 2024." 

COVID-19 Resources

Coronavirus Resource Guide Preppers Guide
In and Around Raleigh, NC
   Restaurants    Movie Times    Car Deals and Guide    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Historical Markers    Coffee Spots    EV Charging Stations    Parks