Government and Politics

April 5, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Republican Party of North Carolina welcomes N.C. House Representative Tricia Cotham to the Republican Party.

"We are thrilled to have Rep. Cotham join the Republican Party to advance solutions for North Carolina families," said NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley. "This announcement continues to reflect that the Democratic Party is too radical for North Carolina. The values of the Republican Party align with voters, and the People of Mecklenburg County should be proud to have her representation in Raleigh."



“Voters are leaving the Democrat Party every day because its extreme agenda hurts North Carolina families," said U.S. Senator Ted Budd. "Far left Democrats will only fight for a radical, woke agenda — not for good, hardworking people. Rep. Cotham’s historic announcement highlights that Republicans are the only party focused on the bottom line for taxpayers here at home.“



"Tricia and I entered the N.C. House in the class of 2007," said U.S. Senator Thom Tillis. "She is a no nonsense legislator who works hard to make a positive difference for all North Carolinians. She is a welcome addition to the Republican caucus."



The N.C. Democratic Party has done a disservice to this state with its enthusiastic embrace of the radical left and their extreme woke ideas. Since Governor Roy Cooper took office in 2017, Democrat voter registrations in North Carolina have declined by more than 325,000 voters - a testament to the voters' rejection of this brand of Far Left politics.



For those voters who, like Rep. Cotham, are tired of the Democratic Party yanking them further and further into the abyss of woke politics, we invite you to visit NC.GOP to learn more about registering as a Republican today.