NCGOP Statement on Vice President Harris Visiting Charlotte

Government and Politics

April 3, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Charlotte tomorrow to talk about the arrest of Awet Hagos, the terror watchlist suspect who was illegally in North Carolina.



Just kidding, she’s coming to talk about climate change and environmental justice.



In yet another visit to our state, Biden’s so-called “border czar” won’t talk about the millions of illegal immigrants making their way to communities across the country, won’t talk about how the administration is planning to solve the problem, and won’t talk about what matters to voters in our state.



As today’s Wall Street Journal poll makes clear, North Carolina wants no part of a second term for President Biden and his administration.



By more than 20-point margins, voters in North Carolina trust President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden on the issues that matter to them.



“The more visits this administration makes to our state, the more it shows how they have failed in making our nation safer and more prosperous,” said NCGOP Communications Director Matt Mercer. “Instead of working to solve problems families face, they are only concerned with the feelings of their radical left-wing base.”