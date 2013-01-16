NCPRSA Accepting Entries for 2013 InSpire Awards

Business and Professional

January 16, 2013

RALEIGH, N.C. (January 16, 2013) â€• The North Carolina Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (www.ncprsa.org) announces today that submissions are being accepted for the fifth annual InSpire Awards, recognizing the best in regional communications.

The InSpire Awards honor both campaigns and individual tactics in 45 categories, including media relations, social media, public affairs, marketing and investor relations. Public relations and communications professionals from across the state are encouraged to submit work from 2012 that demonstrates outstanding skill, creativity and resourcefulness.

“We are now in our fifth year of the InSpire Awards program, and we are pleased to continue the tradition of recognizing communications professionals throughout the state for their work and accomplishments,” said Meredith Blalock, NCPRSA board president. “The InSpire Awards provide a time for these professionals to shine and share their successes with their peers.”

The early-bird deadline to save $25 on the entry fee is Feb. 15. The final entry deadline is 5 p.m. on Feb. 22. Award categories, entry guidelines and directions for submissions can be found at www.ncprsa.org/awards.html. Winners will be recognized during an awards banquet and ceremony in May 2013.

About NCPRSA:

Since 1967, the North Carolina Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America has been unified through the strength of a collective vision and powered by the commitment of public relations professionals. The organization provides professional development and career assistance, networking and accreditation opportunities, and industry resources to members. For more information, visit www.ncprsa.org.