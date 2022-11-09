Nominations Now Being Accepted for 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards

Government and Politics

November 9, 2022

Nominations are now being accepted for North Carolina's 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. Volunteers in Dare County who have given a substantial amount of their time and talent to assist others in the community through outstanding volunteer service can be nominated for this award.

Any person, group or business from the public, nonprofit sector or private sector serving Dare County can be nominated. Nominations will be submitted to the county award coordinator, who will then present the nominations to a committee that will perform a review of the nominees. This committee will then select the top 10 volunteers for Dare County.

Nominations are also being accepted for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, an award that was implemented in 2006 to recognize the top 20-25 volunteers in North Carolina. Medallion recipients are nominated by the county award coordinator, and only one Medallion award nomination is permitted per county. Medallion award recipients are determined by a statewide panel that performs an evaluation of the submissions and selects the recipients.

Governor’s Volunteer Service Award nominations can be submitted for volunteers who have provided service in a variety of different areas, including:

Veteran/Military: providing volunteer services to military families and/or veterans

Serving Youth: demonstrating an outstanding commitment to mentoring or educating youth

Disaster: providing volunteer service in disaster preparedness, response, recovery or mitigation

Animals: demonstrating an outstanding commitment to volunteering with or for animals

Environmental: providing an exceptional commitment to environmental stewardship

Historically Marginalized Populations: providing a noteworthy dedication to assisting members of marginalized populations

North Carolina Preservation: demonstrating a remarkable devotion to restoring or preserving the state’s history, culture or the arts

Health and Human Services: showing a remarkable dedication to individuals or groups in need

Lifetime Achievement: exhibiting a lifelong commitment of 20-plus years to volunteerism and community service

Nominators can also select one of several different categories for the type of volunteer being nominated, including family, youth, senior, Latino, faith-based entity, corporate/business, group/team, national service member, director of volunteers (paid staff) and perseverance in volunteerism (an individual or team who has overcome significant personal obstacles and/or a mental or physical disability).

Nominees can be nominated for more than one category, and nominators are encouraged to check all categories that apply to their nominees. However, only one individual and/or one company/group/team/family should be nominated. Self-nominations are not permitted, and previous award winners from the past 10 years are not eligible.

Award selections are based on the nominee’s volunteer efforts, as well as their accomplishments, commitment of time and their overall impact on the community as described on the nomination form.

Nominations can be submitted online at www.DareNC.com/GovernorsAward. Tips for writing an effective award nomination are also available on this page.

To view the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award winners, click here.

Nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023.

For more information about the North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards, contact Shannon Glaser at 252-475-5753 or Shannon.Glaser@DareNC.com.

DareNC.com/GovernorsAward