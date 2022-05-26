North Carolina College Students Explore State Government Employment During Summer Internship Program

Government and Politics

May 26, 2022

Sixteen Agencies Offer Practical Experience in State Service

Raleigh, NC – On May 23rd, 83 students, representing 31 North Carolina counties, will embark on a 10-week educational experience as they begin internships in North Carolina’s state government agencies.

"More than 4,000 students have participated in the state internship program during the past half century,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “This program provides incredibly valuable opportunities for both the students as well as the agencies. Not only does it prepare the interns for future careers, but it cultivates a passion for public service. Meanwhile, the government agencies they serve are enriched by the interns’ creative ideas and fresh insight.”

Interns will begin the program in a virtual orientation with Secretary Cashwell and members of the Internship Council where they will learn about job expectations, enrichment opportunities and have a chance to ask questions of previous interns. Many of the 2022 summer internships will be in a hybrid work environment that offers both in-person assignments, allowing for more hands-on learning experience with students, as well as remote work.

Sixteen state agencies* are sponsoring internships that range from workforce development to engineering, talent management, groundwater quality data analysis, communications, marketing and outreach, environmental research, legislative affairs and policy development. In addition to gaining practical work experience, students will also tour various facilities to learn about other government operations and state careers.

Coordinated by the Department of Administration’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement, the State of North Carolina Internship Program offers college students across the state an opportunity to connect lessons learned in the classroom to potential career choices. Established in 1969, the Internship Program has provided state government work opportunities to North Carolina residents attending college, university, technical or community college.

Interns are selected annually through a competitive process overseen by the NC Internship Council.

To learn more about the State of North Carolina Internship Program, visit the website. Applications for the 2023 State Internship program will open this fall.

*2022 Participating State Agencies: Administration (NCDOA), Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC), Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS), Commerce, Environmental Quality (DEQ), General Assembly, Health and Human Services (DHHS), Judicial Branch, Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR), Office of the Governor, Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Public Safety (DPS), Revenue, State Budget Management (OSBM), Transportation (DOT).