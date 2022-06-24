Government and Politics

June 24, 2022

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Bobbie Richardson released the following statement:

“Women have the right to make their own health care decisions without politicians getting in the way. This decision further emboldens Republicans to continue their harmful efforts to restrict reproductive rights, including U.S. Senate candidate Congressman Ted Budd who has made clear that he will ban abortion with no exceptions, not even for rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother. In 2022, it is critical that we elect Democrats who will stand up for our constitutional rights and who will focus on fighting for what North Carolinians need and want – not the agenda of extreme Washington politicians and corporate special interests.”