North Carolina Democratic Party Unveils Billboard Highlighting Rick Scott's Plan To Sunset Social Security Ahead Of His Campaign Stop With Congressman Budd

Government and Politics

November 4, 2022

Ahead of Congressman Ted Budd’s rally today with Senator Rick Scott, the architect of a plan to sunset Social Security, the North Carolina Democratic Party is unveiling a new billboard highlighting that if elected, Budd would work with Scott to take away benefits for more than two million seniors across North Carolina.

This billboard is located on US-70 headed toward Valdese, North Carolina, where Budd is scheduled to appear with Scott.

“North Carolina seniors work their entire lives to earn Social Security but Republicans like Congressman Budd and Senator Scott want to rob them of those well-earned benefits,’” said NCDP spokesperson Kate Frauenfelder. “Congressman Budd does not care about seniors’ ability to retire with dignity and does not deserve to be the next U.S. Senator from North Carolina.”

