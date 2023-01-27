North Carolina Democrats Kick Off Legislative Session With Bill To Protect Reproductive Freedom

Government and Politics

January 27, 2023

Yesterday, North Carolina House and Senate Democrats filed legislation to codify the protections of Roe and defend North Carolinians’ freedom to make their own health care decisions. The bill comes as Republicans are planning to introduce an abortion ban that would take away those rights and freedoms.

“At the start of this legislative session, this bill is a statement of values and a promise to women across this state that Democrats will always protect their freedoms and fight to keep politicians out of these personal decisions,” said NCDP Chair Bobbie Richardson.

In the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, North Carolina Republicans have set their sights on further restricting access to abortion. Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson was "overjoyed" by the decision and said it was Republicans "duty" to pass more restrictive legislation, while Speaker Moore called it a "top priority" for the 2023 session and Leader Berger said they would take "immediate action."