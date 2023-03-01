North Carolina Republicans Voted Against Capping Insulin Costs

Government and Politics

Eli Lilly, a major pharmaceutical company, announced today that it will follow President Joe Biden and Democrats’ lead and cap the cost of its insulin at $35 a month, no thanks to a single North Carolina Republican in Congress.

Every single North Carolina Republican in Congress voted AGAINST the Inflation Reduction Act — historic legislation that caps the cost of insulin for seniors on Medicare at $35 a month.

Rolling Stone: “House Democrats Pass Historic Climate, Healthcare Bill over Republican Opposition”

Let’s not forget: GOP senators actually went out of their way to strip out a provision from the Inflation Reduction Act that also would have capped the cost of insulin at $35 for Americans on private insurance.

Washington Post: “GOP senators move to strip a $35 price cap on insulin under private insurance from the Inflation Reduction Act”

NBC: “Republicans block cap on insulin costs for many Americans from Democratic deal”

House Republicans even pledged to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act — an action that would raise prescription drug costs on millions of Americans.

Axios: “Some key House Republicans are calling for the repeal of Democrats’ newly-passed drug pricing measure if the GOP flips control of one or both chambers of Congress next year.”

Rep. Carter: “With the prescription drug pricing, that’s something I’m very interested in as a pharmacist. And I’ve been asking my colleagues ‘how are we going to undo that when we get into the majority?’” As president, Donald Trump repeatedly promised to bring down the cost of insulin — and failed.

CNBC: “Eli Lilly CEO rebuffs Trump’s attack on drug prices”

Washington Post: “Trump boasted he made insulin so cheap ‘it’s like water.’ Americans with diabetes beg to differ.”



