North Carolina Senate Republicans Reject Common-Sense Gun Safety Reforms

Government and Politics

February 20, 2023

Last Thursday, Democrats in the North Carolina Senate proposed amendments to close background check loopholes, require universal background checks, provide safe storage of firearms, and introduce red flag laws in the state, but Republicans voted down every single one of them and voted through a bill that would repeal a system that actively works to save lives.

“Everyone has a right to live a safe and healthy life, but Republicans continue to deny our communities that freedom,” said NCDP Chair Anderson Clayton. “I applaud Senate Democrats for standing up for our students, families, and communities across North Carolina and across party lines who know that enough is enough.”

Even as our country is just days removed from yet another tragic school shooting, Republicans in North Carolina are still refusing to take common-sense action on gun safety measures that are overwhelmingly supported by North Carolinians. According to a 2022 study, 78 percent of North Carolinians support red flag laws that keep guns out of the hands of those that demonstrate a violent threat to themselves or others and 89 percent of voters said they supported requiring background checks, including more than 8 in 10 Republicans.