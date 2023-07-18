  1. Select a City
North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival 2023

Arts and Entertainment

July 18, 2023

From: North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival

There is a non-refundable processing fee on all credit card purchases. Reserved seating will be assigned when we receive your order or you can
call 386-385-3500 to request a seat space. General seating is first come first served. You will receive a confirmation email from Evans Media Source when we receive your order.

Schedule:

Thursday August 17, 2023

Noon Retro 78
1:00pm: Williamson Branch
2:00pm: Po Ramnlin Boys
3:00pm: Malpass Brothers
4:00pm: Intermission
5:30pm: Retro 78
6:30pm: Williamson Branch
7:30pm: Po Ramblin Boys
8:30pm: Malpass Brothers

Friday August 18, 2023

Noon Deeper Shade of Blue
1:00pm: Teryy Baucom's Dukes of Drive
2:00pm: Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
3:00pm: Tim Graves & Farm Hands
4:00pm: Intermission
5:30pm: Deeper Shade of Blue
6:30pm: Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive
7:30pm: Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
8:30pm: Tim Graves & Farm Hands

Saturday August 19, 2023

Noon Bandana Rhythm
12:45pm: Ages Past
1:30pm: Backline
2:30pm: Nothin Fancy
3:30pm: Authentic Unlimited
4:30pm: Intermission
6:00pm: Ages Past
7:00pm: Backline
8:00pm: Authentic Unlimited
9:00pm: Nothin Fancy

Date: August 17, 2023 - Saturday August 19, 2023

Hours: 12:00pm -  10:00pm

Location: Camping World at Tom Johnson’s Campground - 1885 US-70, Marion, NC 28752

