North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival 2023

July 18, 2023

There is a non-refundable processing fee on all credit card purchases. Reserved seating will be assigned when we receive your order

General seating is first come first served.

Schedule:

Thursday August 17, 2023

Noon Retro 78

1:00pm: Williamson Branch

2:00pm: Po Ramnlin Boys

3:00pm: Malpass Brothers

4:00pm: Intermission

5:30pm: Retro 78

6:30pm: Williamson Branch

7:30pm: Po Ramblin Boys

8:30pm: Malpass Brothers

Friday August 18, 2023

Noon Deeper Shade of Blue

1:00pm: Teryy Baucom's Dukes of Drive

2:00pm: Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

3:00pm: Tim Graves & Farm Hands

4:00pm: Intermission

5:30pm: Deeper Shade of Blue

6:30pm: Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive

7:30pm: Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

8:30pm: Tim Graves & Farm Hands

Saturday August 19, 2023

Noon Bandana Rhythm

12:45pm: Ages Past

1:30pm: Backline

2:30pm: Nothin Fancy

3:30pm: Authentic Unlimited

4:30pm: Intermission

6:00pm: Ages Past

7:00pm: Backline

8:00pm: Authentic Unlimited

9:00pm: Nothin Fancy

Date: August 17, 2023 - Saturday August 19, 2023



Hours: 12:00pm - 10:00pm



Location: Camping World at Tom Johnson’s Campground - 1885 US-70, Marion, NC 28752



