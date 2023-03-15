North Carolina Textile Manufacturer to Invest $24 Million in Winston-Salem Expansion

Government and Politics

March 15, 2023

Tex-Tech Industries, a leading manufacturer of specialty textiles, will create 49 new jobs in Forsyth County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $24.8 million to build a new manufacturing center in Winston-Salem.



“North Carolina’s leadership in textile manufacturing helps companies like Tex-Tech stay on the cutting edge of innovation,” said Governor Cooper. “This expansion builds upon the company’s success in Forsyth County for 60 years, affirming that North Carolina is a great place to do business.”



With headquarters in Kernersville, North Carolina, Tex-Tech is a global leader for textile research, development and manufacturing of high-performance fabrics and coatings. Serving the aerospace, automotive, defense, medical and protective apparel industries, the company’s innovative and proprietary materials are developed for demanding applications. Tex-Tech will increase its manufacturing operations with a new 170,000-square-foot building.



“Expanding in Forsyth County was the best decision for our company,” said Kelly Moore, Chief Financial Officer of Tex-Tech Industries. “Being centrally located on the East Coast and having access to a growing advanced manufacturing talent pool were some of the differentiating factors for our decision to grow here. “



New positions include managers, operators, technicians, and sales personnel. Salaries will vary for each position; however, the overall expected average annual salary is $67,918. Forsyth County’s average annual wage is $57,351. These new jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $3.3 million for the region.



“It’s no surprise that Tex-Tech continues to see the value of doing business in our state,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “North Carolina’s reputation for textile research and development woven with the largest nonwovens workforce in the nation and strong textile supply chain, make our state a great choice for Tex-Tech’s expansion.”



A performance-based grant of $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Tex-Tech’s expansion. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.



“We are excited to welcome Tex-Tech to Winston-Salem,” said N.C. Senator Paul A. Lowe, Jr. “The company’s increased investment is a strong vote of confidence in the workforce and manufacturing economy of our region.”



“Forsyth County has a rich textile legacy,” said N.C. Representative Kanika Brown, “Our location, infrastructure, and existing industry will continue to support the company in its next phase of growth.”



In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Forsyth Tech Community College, Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem and Greater Winston-Salem, Inc.