No-Show Budd Cancels Meet and Greet for Non-Existent Interview

Government and Politics

November 3, 2022

After spending six years not showing up for North Carolina, Ted Budd continues to hide from voters. Yesterday, Budd was supposed to attend a meet and greet in Orange County but canceled, claiming he needed to prepare for a Fox News interview. However, Budd was nowhere to be found on Fox News yesterday, once again lying to North Carolinians and failing to show up for them.

Meanwhile, Cheri Beasley continued to bring in huge crowds across the state, including in Orange County.

“No one wants to avoid talking to North Carolina voters more than Congressman Budd. He hasn’t shown up for them the last six years, he’s lying to avoid showing up for them now, and he won’t show up for them in the Senate,” said NCDP spokesperson Kate Frauenfelder. “Unless you’re a wealthy billionaire or corporation giving him thousands of dollars, Congressman Budd doesn’t think you’re important enough to show up for, or tell the truth to.”