One Month After Dobbs Decision, Budd’s Anti-Abortion Record Is In The Spotlight

Government and Politics

July 25, 2022

One month ago, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade rolling back women’s constitutional freedom across the country. In North Carolina, Congressman Ted Budd’s no exceptions stance has already mobilized voters across the state against him.

“Congressman Budd will support a national abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest, or to save the mother’s life, and voters are taking note,” said NCDP spokesperson Kate Frauenfelder. “His extreme record attacking women’s access to abortion and taking away our fundamental freedoms is so far out of the mainstream — and that is exactly why voters will come out in force to reject him this November.”

Read more about how the SCOTUS decision has raised the stakes in the 2022 midterm elections:

Charlotte Observer: ‘Loudly and clearly.’ How Supreme Court’s abortion ruling could affect NC Senate race — “At a news conference Friday in Raleigh, Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley, the former N.C. Supreme Court chief justice, said the ruling has brought the country to a turning point, one that she hoped would energize Democratic voters. Her Republican competitor, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, issued a statement of his own, calling the decision ‘a victory for the millions of unborn children who may now realize the most fundamental of all human rights, the right to life.’”

The Hill: How the end of Roe v. Wade could impact North Carolina’s Senate race — ”Rep. Ted Budd, the Republican nominee for Senate, praised the court’s decision Friday as a ‘historic victory.’ He also signed the amicus brief urging the courts to review and overturn Roe v. Wade and has praised the ‘creativity’ of a Texas law that bans abortion at six weeks and empowers private citizens to enforce the law. Budd has called the Texas Heartbeat Act a ‘monumental step forward in the movement to protect unborn life.’ Higher Democratic turnout due to interest in abortion rights could help Senate Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley.”

