One Month Until Election Day, Cheri Beasley Launches "For the People" Get Out the Vote Tour

Government and Politics

October 11, 2022

RALEIGH: One month from election day, candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley is launching “For the People,” a statewide tour to reach North Carolinians and get out the vote. During the tour, Cheri will hold public forums in Asheville, Lumberton, and Elizabeth City to reach voters who had less access to the one U.S. Senate Debate because Congressman Budd refused to do a free, statewide debate available to all North Carolinians.

“Washington insiders like Congressman Budd have left North Carolina behind and it’s time for that to change. This campaign is for the people of North Carolina and I’m ready to go to the Senate and put the people first – every day, every time,” said Cheri Beasley.

She will also be holding additional community conversations in counties across the state as part of her “For the People” tour, including stops in Western North Carolina this week.

Cheri is running a grassroots campaign committed to focusing on reaching voters where they are. The “For the People” tour comes on the heels of the campaign raising more than $13.3 million in the third fundraising quarter of 2022, with North Carolinians from all 100 counties contributing to the campaign, and 93 percent of donations were $100 or less.

Cheri has outraised every single candidate since she entered the race last April, as she is “criss-crossing North Carolina” to reach voters across the state with her “go everywhere strategy” while Congressman Budd continues to hide from voters. Polling has shown Cheri and Congressman Budd “in a statistical tie,” in this “deadlock” race that is “too close to call.” The campaign is holding stops statewide, including roundtables focused on hearing from small business owners, and community conversations on issues that matter to North Carolinians like lowering costs, supporting North Carolina’s farmers, and creating a Made-in-America economy, tours of vocational and training facilities, North Carolina companies, and more.