Packaging Manufacturer to Build New Facility in Archdale with $32 Million Investment

February 28, 2023

Axium Packaging, a manufacturer of packaging and containers, will create 118 jobs in Randolph County over the next three years, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $32 million to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the City of Archdale.



"Axium’s choice to come to Randolph County and join North Carolina’s manufacturing community underscores our reputation as the best state to do business,” said Governor Cooper. “We offer many advantages from collaborative workforce training to a well-maintained infrastructure that will help manufacturers thrive.”



Headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, Axium is a leading manufacturer of packaging for personal care, household chemical, over-the-counter pharmaceutical and food markets. The fast-growing advanced manufacturer uses innovative technology to design, develop, and decorate its high-quality, customizable containers. Since 2011, the company has grown to 3,000 employees across 18 facilities. The 150,000-square-foot facility in Archdale will be Axium’s first North Carolina site and 19th plant in North America.

“I appreciate the collaboration between state and local partners to bring this project to North Carolina,” said Paul Judge, President of Axium Packaging. “We’re grateful for their support throughout the expedited site selection process which helped us identify the right location for Axium’s expansion. We are excited to begin operating in 2024 and look forward to contributing to this community.”

Although salaries will vary by position, the overall average annual wage is $47,938, which exceeds Randolph County’s overall average annual wage of $43,080.

“With the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, North Carolina is a clear choice for growing manufacturers,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “North Carolina’s concentrated supply chain for plastics and chemical production melded with a talented research infrastructure and job training system will support Axium’s long-term growth strategy.”

A performance-based grant of $365,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Axium’s location to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“The growth in Randolph County and the state is a strong indicator of our economic prowess,” said N.C. Representative House Democratic Leader Robert T. Reives. “The quality of life, affordability, and convenient location will continue to attract advanced manufacturers across varying industries.”

"We’re excited to welcome Axium to Archdale,” said N.C. Senator David W. Craven, Jr. “Plastics represents the second-largest manufacturing sector for Randolph County which provides a booming cluster of plastic producers and manufacturing excellence for the state.”

“This announcement continues the momentum that Randolph County is experiencing,” said N.C. Representative Brian Biggs. “These new jobs and investment are welcomed additions to our growing economy.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Duke Energy, Randolph County Economic Development Corporation, Randolph County and the City of Archdale.