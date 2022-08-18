  1. Select a City
Pam Genant for Congress: District Dispatch for August 16, 2022

Government and Politics

August 18, 2022

CALENDAR

Thursday, Aug 18, 2022

Town Hall 

Caldwell County Democratic HQ

Join in person

Join via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8671266414?pwd=cVRvN3kxTE1RcEY4UFd4dlAxbTVLQT09
Meeting ID: 867 126 6414
Passcode: 0000001

Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022

Live on Facebook @ 12 pm, bring your questions/concerns about rural healthcare and join us.

https://www.facebook.com/pamgenant/

NEWS & POSTS

McHenry votes against appropriations for health care.

Between 2018 and 2019, the percent of uninsured citizens in Congressional District 10, NC grew over 18%.Their are so many families in this district that struggle to get health insurance, but Rep. Patrick McHenry keeps taking money from Big Pharma to support his own pocket. A study showed that NC ranks number three, with most rural hospital closure. Read more here: https://www.wnct.com/local-news/study-nc-is-no-3-in-us-with-the-most-rural-hospital-closures-since-2005/

Pam's plan to create and expand rural health care access:

We face a shocking shortage of nurses and doctors across North Carolina, especially in our rural communities. We need to finally begin to break the link between health and wealth and ensure that great health care is available in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties. In Congress, Pam Genant will…
- Introduce legislation to expand the U.S. Public Health Service to recruit, train, and deploy nurses and doctors into underserved communities in North Carolina.
- Fight to expand Medicaid in North Carolina.
- Support a public health insurance option that increases reimbursement rates for rural hospitals. Read more here.

ELECTION INFO

Dates

Oct. 14 - Voter Registration Deadline
Oct. 20 - Early Voting Starts
Nov. 01 - Vote-By-Mail Request Deadline
Nov. 05 - Early Voting Ends
Nov. 08 - Election Day

Links

Register to Vote →

Vote-by-Mail →

Early Voting →

Polling Places →

