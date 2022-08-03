Pam Genant for Congress: District Dispatch for August 2, 2022

Government and Politics

August 3, 2022

CALENDAR

Thursday, Aug 4, 2022

Lincolnton City Council Meeting

7:00 pm at Lincolnton City Hall (directions)

Pam will deliver remarks to the council.

Saturday, Aug 6, 2022

Lunch Couture event at Of Good Taste

12:00 pm at Hickory Furniture Mart (directions)

Pam will be a guest speaker.

Get tickets

NEWS & POSTS

McHenry votes against job creation investment



As usual, Rep. Patrick McHenry says one thing and does another. He says he's for creating jobs but votes against job creation. Last week, he voted NAY on the CHIPS Act, an investment of $52 billion to boost chip manufacturing in the US.



"Over the last few decades, semiconductor plants have shipped factories and jobs overseas, primarily to countries like China, to cut down on manufacturing and shipping costs. The CHIPS and Science Act is the Biden administration’s bet to incentivize chipmakers to reverse course and build fabs in the US." Read the full article here.

Pam's plan to create jobs

Pam Genant’s perspective on economic fairness and the dignity of work is rooted in her upbringing. Things around here have gotten harder and for many folks, the American dream has never felt more out of reach. In Congress, Pam will…



- Protect the dignity of work, including honest wages, protected retirement, and fair overtime compensation.

- Encourage technical/vocational training and apprenticeships to meet the needs of an evolving economy.

- Advocate for a livable wage to ensure that working people can make a comfortable living.



Read Pam's full economic platform here.

ELECTION INFO

Dates

Oct. 14 - Voter Registration Deadline

Oct. 20 - Early Voting Starts

Nov. 01 - Vote-By-Mail Request Deadline

Nov. 05 - Early Voting Ends

Nov. 08 - Election Day



Links:

Register to Vote →

Vote-by-Mail →

Early Voting →

Polling Places →