Pam Genant for Congress: District Dispatch for August 2, 2022

August 10, 2022
Pam's plan for vocational and trade schools
Pam Genant understands, that college isn’t for everyone and that we should be providing more options for people to access living wage jobs for themselves and their families that don’t require college degrees. Many of these jobs are in high demand but areas lack the training to fill them. Professions like wind turbine technicians and solar panel installers are among the fastest growing the country. We need to provide the tools and training for the people of western North Carolina. Pam supports…
- Creating more vocational training, trade schools, and apprenticeship programs to provide necessary skills.
- Offering financial assistance for trade and vocational programs.
- Partnering with businesses to ensure the training offered provides the skill set needed for the jobs required at the local level. Read more about the platform here.
McHenry votes against job creation investment
McHenry voted against the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2022.The bill revises workforce investment, vocational rehabilitation, employment, training, and literacy programs for eligible individuals. Read more about the bill here.
ELECTION INFO
Dates
Oct. 14 - Voter Registration Deadline
Oct. 20 - Early Voting Starts
Nov. 01 - Vote-By-Mail Request Deadline
Nov. 05 - Early Voting Ends
Nov. 08 - Election Day
