Pam Genant for Congress: District Dispatch for August 2, 2022

Government and Politics

August 10, 2022

NEWS & POSTS

Pam's plan for vocational and trade schools

Pam Genant understands, that college isn’t for everyone and that we should be providing more options for people to access living wage jobs for themselves and their families that don’t require college degrees. Many of these jobs are in high demand but areas lack the training to fill them. Professions like wind turbine technicians and solar panel installers are among the fastest growing the country. We need to provide the tools and training for the people of western North Carolina. Pam supports…



- Creating more vocational training, trade schools, and apprenticeship programs to provide necessary skills.



- Offering financial assistance for trade and vocational programs.



- Partnering with businesses to ensure the training offered provides the skill set needed for the jobs required at the local level. Read more about the platform here.

McHenry votes against job creation investment



McHenry voted against the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2022.The bill revises workforce investment, vocational rehabilitation, employment, training, and literacy programs for eligible individuals. Read more about the bill here.

ELECTION INFO

Dates

Oct. 14 - Voter Registration Deadline

Oct. 20 - Early Voting Starts

Nov. 01 - Vote-By-Mail Request Deadline

Nov. 05 - Early Voting Ends

Nov. 08 - Election Day

Links

Register to Vote →

Vote-by-Mail →

Early Voting →

Polling Places →