Pam Genant for Congress: District Dispatch for August 22, 2022

Government and Politics

August 23, 2022

CALENDAR

Monday, August 22, 2022

Lincolnton Women's Club Meeting 

6:30pm- 7:30 pm @ Lincoln County Democratic Party HQ (129 W Water Street, Lincolnton, NC-28092)

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Envelope Stuffing Party

10:00 am- 2:00pm @ Burke County Democratic Party HQ (310 S Sterling Street, Morganton, NC-28655)

Pizza and Desert provided

Drop in and join the party when you can.

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Iredell County African American Caucus 

7:00pm- 9:00 pm via Zoom

 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86117581582?pwd=aGx3Y1N4cWFJaHlUMHdmSVZza28zZz09

NEWS & POSTS

SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSES

From Morganton to Lincolnton, Statesville to Shelby, small businesses are struggling between searching for employees to hire and finding the capital to pay them. 

I will…

- Revoke tax breaks for companies that outsource jobs and support made-in-America incentives.
- Help small business owners, especially entrepreneurs of color and women, obtain capital and support.
- Support bringing good paying, union jobs back to the United States.
- Provide for affordable, quality childcare, allowing parents to fully participate in the job market.
- Ensure all areas of North Carolina have broad band internet access, increasing the reach and capacity of small business owners in rural areas.
- Increase earning potential of future generations by Increasing financial assistance for undergraduate degrees, helping to reverse the trend of low-
- Income students dropping out of college.

Read more here.

ELECTION INFO

Dates

Oct. 14 - Voter Registration Deadline
Oct. 20 - Early Voting Starts
Nov. 01 - Vote-By-Mail Request Deadline
Nov. 05 - Early Voting Ends
Nov. 08 - Election Day

Links

Register to Vote →

Vote-by-Mail →

Early Voting →

Polling Places →

COVID-19 Resources

Coronavirus Resource Guide Preppers Guide
