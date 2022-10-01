Phone Bank From Home on October 1, 2022

Government and Politics

September 30, 2022

Instead of our planned Day of Action on Oct. 1st in Charlotte, we’ll be pivoting to hold a Phone Bank From Home event due to weather conditions.



We hope you’ll be able to join us in calling voters and sharing how committed Ted Budd and I are to the mission of reversing the uniparty’s destructive policies of open borders, surging crime, and persistent inflation!



We’ll be making calls from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and Nathan Clark (704-605-0047) and Issac Wetherill (910-833-2198) are our points of contact for this event!

Login in from home to support! Please reach out to Nathan or Isaac if you’re interested in training.



Thank you for showing interest and resilience by joining us in the effort to restore common sense governance for all North Carolinians!



Our hearts go out to the people of Florida and anyone with friends or family affected by Hurricane Ian.