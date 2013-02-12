Raleigh Brady Associates Donate 7,720 Meals to the Local Food Bank

Business and Professional

RALEIGH, N.C. (January 23, 2013) — Brady, a company that provides energy systems and comprehensive HVAC building solutions for commercial and industrial facilities across North Carolina, announces today that associates from the Raleigh office raised more than $1,500 to be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. According to the food bank’s website, for every dollar donated, they can provide $10 worth of food or five meals. This means the donation will provide more than 7,720 meals to hungry families in the area.

“The economy has really hit families hard,” says Randy Katz, General Manager of Brady. “Our associates all feel grateful to have stable employment and wanted to share their good fortune by helping their neighbors who are struggling to put food on the table.”

Brady, which employs 328 North Carolinians, has a culture of community giving. The associates are known for their involvement with a local non-profit organizations. This is the third year that Brady associates have conducted the food drive. Additionally, company owners donate significant sums of money and equipment to education programs across the state.

About Brady:

Brady is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina with locations in Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Wilmington and Charlotte. Founded in 1962 by Chairman Don Brady, the company remains a family owned enterprise, today employing 328 associates. The company works with building owners, facility managers, developers, architects, engineers and contractors providing sustainable, comprehensive building solutions for commercial and industrial facilities. Brady provides customers with a diverse range of HVAC and building solutions including building automation, energy conservation, green design, performance contracts, access controls, security, mechanical systems, parts and supplies, as well as world-class technical support. For more information, visit www.bradyservices.com or call (800) 849-1915.